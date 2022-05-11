Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,106,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

