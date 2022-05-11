Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

