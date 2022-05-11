Swiss National Bank Has $5.61 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

