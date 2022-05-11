Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.80.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.