Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

