Lisa Vorakoun Sells 861 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00.

CTO opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

