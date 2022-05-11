FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $571.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,253. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.