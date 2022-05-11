Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 6,732 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Kirk Somers sold 177 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $8,278.29.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

