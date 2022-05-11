Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells 6,732 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Kirk Somers sold 177 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $8,278.29.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00.
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.
About Cardlytics (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
