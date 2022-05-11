RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.