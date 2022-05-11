Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54. Upstart has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

