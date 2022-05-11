Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $970.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.