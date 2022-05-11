SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on S. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

NYSE S opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

