Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 511,498 Shares

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 511,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,011.82 ($31,258.21).

On Friday, February 11th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 644,231 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$52,826.94 ($36,685.38).

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pincunah and Jimblebar gold and base metal projects covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

