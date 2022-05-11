Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 511,498 Shares

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 511,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,011.82 ($31,258.21).
Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 644,231 shares of Trek Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$52,826.94 ($36,685.38).
Trek Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
