Swiss National Bank Has $5.66 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

