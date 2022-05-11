Swiss National Bank Has $5.69 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Everbridge worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 92.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

