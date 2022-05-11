Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $190,035,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,846,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,219,000 after buying an additional 348,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,230,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,231 shares of company stock worth $686,503. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.