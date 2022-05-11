Swiss National Bank Buys 3,900 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Beam Therapeutics worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

