Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Federal Signal worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE FSS opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

