Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,400 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Momentive Global worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

MNTV opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

