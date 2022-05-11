Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 325,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Vimeo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,359,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $23,144,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

