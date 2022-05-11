Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

