Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,864 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Yelp worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

