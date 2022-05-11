Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

