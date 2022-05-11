Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progyny by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 505,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,366 shares of company stock worth $22,823,122 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

