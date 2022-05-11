CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of CarGurus worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.