Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,496 shares of company stock worth $3,082,918 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.