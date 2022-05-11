Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hub Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.