Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

