Swiss National Bank Has $5.97 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 357,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

