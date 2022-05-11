Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,108 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Masonite International worth $30,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 81.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.