Northern Trust Corp Has $30.10 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,270 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of 3D Systems worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,109 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

