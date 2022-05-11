Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,446,115.40.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$68.63 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$28.02 and a 12-month high of C$74.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 8.6099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.23.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

