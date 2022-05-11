Insider Selling: Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director Sells 9,049 Shares of Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DVN opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

