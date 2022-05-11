Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $958.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

