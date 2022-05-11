Northern Trust Corp Sells 114,923 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,223,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $30,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

