Northern Trust Corp Buys 151,917 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

