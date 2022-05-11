Jeremy James Gizen Sells 33,700 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,956.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$6.57 and a one year high of C$22.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

