Northern Trust Corp Has $30.53 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Uniti Group worth $30,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.