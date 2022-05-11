Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Berkeley Lights worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 161,019 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 47.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $324.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

