Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.