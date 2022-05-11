Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,268 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $210,318.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,076. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

