United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

