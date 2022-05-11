Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,812 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

