Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

