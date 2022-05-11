Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,224.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,224 ($15.09) and last traded at GBX 1,225 ($15.10), with a volume of 70281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,275 ($15.72).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.21) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,628.75 ($20.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,456.42.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

