Dale H. Taysom Buys 1,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $15,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,636.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDM opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

