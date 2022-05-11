Dale H. Taysom Buys 1,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $15,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,636.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PDM opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
