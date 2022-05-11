Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,380,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,584.40.

TELA stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.