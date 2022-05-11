Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Buys $49,660.00 in Stock

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

