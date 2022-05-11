Cameron Goldade Sells 2,725 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85.

Shares of PPL opened at C$48.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.94. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.58.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

