Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.